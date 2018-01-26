Dreamers remain cautious for future despite Trump's policy change

President Donald Trump recently said he is open to allowing a path to citizenship for Dreamers, but those Dreamers in the Mid-South said they're still worried about their future.

Roberto Alfaro came to the United States from Mexico when he was only two.

He's one of almost 700,000 so-called Dreamers in the U.S. Dreamers are undocumented immigrants allowed to stay here on two year work permits as part of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

"I am afraid. I lose everything. I lose my job. I lose my vehicle. I lose my apartment. I lose everything," Alfaro said about what would happen if DACA is permanently rescinded.

He could get deported back to Mexico if Trump and Congress can't come up with a plan. Trump recently said he'd be open to keeping DACA if Congress would approve $25 billion for a border wall.

"[Our parents'] dream was to give us a better life. We're fulfilling that. So it's selfish of me to say just protect me, when there's many of us," Alfaro said.

Many Dreamers are running out of time; their work permits start to expire in March.

Alfaro is hopeful lawmakers will come to a decision before that deadline.

"I know wherever I am at. I'm going to be fine, but my people are scared," Alfaro said.

