Blues legend makes triumphant return to Beale Street

It was a special walk down memory lane for a Memphis blues legend.

Jessie Sanders, known as the legend "Little Howlin Wolf," has gone through a lot lately.

Sanders has battled serious health issues in recent years, but that didn't stop him from making a triumphant return to his old digs.

Loved ones hope a trip along Beale Street, where he spent many years playing blues music, would be sure to brighten his day.

Sanders has been around the world, playing with household names like B.B. King, James Brown and even traveling to the White House.

But after several strokes, his health declined and his loved ones wanted to remind him of the good old days

"It means the world to him because he really has been away from around people for months and has not been able to communicate with anybody," his wife Diane Sanders said.

For months, Sanders has been under the care of Crossroads Hospice, who planned what they call a “Gift for a Day.”

"To see somebody and make their day special when they're going through so much, this job is a Godsend to me," Patty Smith with Crossroads Hospice said.

The day included everything from great food, gifts and of course live blue music

"I'm proud of him, I'm proud of everything he has done,” Diane said. “And he really is a strong man. He had a stroke in 2007, he's still hanging in, he's still determined to go on and to make it."

Though he can't express his excitement, his loved ones said this trip down memory lane is one stop on the journey he'll never forget.

"He is excited even though he can't even speak now," Diane said.

