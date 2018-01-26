Man arrested for North Memphis murder

A man is charged with murder after a shooting last November that left one person hurt and another dead.

According to court records, officers arrested 24-year-old Marcel Holbrook back on Tuesday.

But they also found a stolen gun, Xanax pills, and marijuana when he was taken into custody.

Investigators said Holbrook was responsible killing Duncan Hardy on Vollintine Avenue and Alaska Street back on Nov. 8.

