Man points gun at North Memphis mail carrier

A man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in North Memphis, according to U.S. postal investigators.

The postal worker said he was on his route on Greenview Circle off Evergreen Street on Thursday when Christopher Hathaway walked up and pointed a gun at him.

Hathaway claimed the worker had stolen something from his package.

He is charged with aggravated assault.

