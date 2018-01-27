Grizzlies' Mike Conley out for rest of season

Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday that Mike Conley will be out for the remainder of the season.

Conley will undergo surgery on his left heel.

The organization expects him to return before training camp for the 2018-19 season.

Conley is one of four injured players currently on the Grizzlies roster.

JaMychal Green and James Ennis III are expected to return to the court next week. While Chandler Parsons is still recovering.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.