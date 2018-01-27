Man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartment complex

A Memphis family is crediting their 9-year-old for saving not only their home, but possibly their lives.More >>
A Memphis family is crediting their 9-year-old for saving not only their home, but possibly their lives.More >>
A man was knocked unconscious after being hit in the head with a shovel, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was knocked unconscious after being hit in the head with a shovel, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot and killed in the Peppertree Apartments, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot and killed in the Peppertree Apartments, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Grizzles announced Saturday that Mike Conley will be out for the remainder of the season.More >>
Memphis Grizzles announced Saturday that Mike Conley will be out for the remainder of the season.More >>
One person is dead following a four-car crash involving an 18-wheeler in Frayser.More >>
One person is dead following a four-car crash involving an 18-wheeler in Frayser.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.More >>