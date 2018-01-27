Man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartment complex - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartment complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot and killed in the Peppertree Apartments, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. 

Police said the man was dead when they arrived on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

