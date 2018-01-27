Police: Man arrested after knocking man unconscious with shovel

A man was knocked unconscious after being hit in the head with a shovel, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said they responded to a fight call on Keystone Drive off Ross Road around midnight Saturday.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being found unconscious.

Pedro Nonato, 38, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.

