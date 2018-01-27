FIRST ALERT:Dense fog overnight Saturday into Sunday morning

Our cold front that brought us a wet a soggy Saturday is starting to push out of the Mid-South and to the east.

As the rain pushes out, fog is pushing into the region that can cause some driving and visibility issues as we head into the overnight period and into the start of our Sunday morning.

Thanks to light winds, a wet and soggy ground, and clearing skies tonight, that will help the fog develop as our temperatures reach the dew points and cause lower visibility to just a quarter mile or less across the region.

When driving in the fog, always remember these tips, drive slower, use headlights in low beams, and make sure you leave plenty of space between the person ahead of you while traveling.

The Dense Fog Advisory will last through 9 a.m. on our Sunday morning. Once the fog lifts we are looking at clearing skies and sunshine for our Sunday.

Highs Sunday will warm into the middle to upper 50s, but we will be tracking our next cold front that will move in and bring us a chilly start to our work and school week next week.

Keep it with WMC Action News 5, we are your First Alert to changing weather conditions.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.