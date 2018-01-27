Sherra Wright's sister running for state Senate

A Mid-South woman announces she's seeking office while her sister awaits trial in one of Memphis' most infamous murders.

Saturday inside the business that she owns, Katrina Robinson announced her candidacy for Tennessee State Senate District 33.

Robinson is the sister of Sherra Wright who was arrested, accused of having her ex-husband and NBA player Lorenzen Wright killed.

She didn't address her sister in her speech announcing her candidacy, but she did talk about the situation in an interview with WMC Action News 5.

Robinson is a successful owner of several businesses and a registered nurse.

Her supporters included current state Senator Sara Kyle.

"I'm for her, she's a Democrat. She's worked hard and we need her," Kyle said.

Robinson said she will run a campaign built on stimulating small business, increasing access to healthcare, and education.

"People ask me all the time, 'Katrina, you sure you want to be in politics?' It ain't about politics, it's about my people," she said.

One thing Robinson did not address in her speech, her sister Sherra Wright who awaits trial for the murder her ex-husband and former University of Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

But Robinson did say this in an exclusive one-on-one interview.

"This is a very trying time for our family. And for me, the thing that is most important are my nieces and my nephews. That's what I'm concentrated on but right now I have to run my race and this race is very important for this community. So I want to make sure that people respect both parts of that," Robinson said.

Her supporters said the situation surrounding her sister does not diminish their strong belief in Robinson.

"I'm not deterred because you cannot look into people's lives and judge them on whatever may be going on to them that has no relation to them," Tywone Green, a Robinson supporter, said.

WMC5 reached out to incumbent state Senator Reginald Tate to give him the opportunity for an interview for this story as well. We didn't hear back.

Voters will head to the ballot box on Aug. 2.

