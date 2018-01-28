4 teens force man to drive to Collierville home, make residents withdraw money from ATM

Four teens robbed Collierville residents after forcing a man drive to his home and making the residents withdraw money from an ATM, according to Collierville Police Department.

CPD said the incident occurred when the four suspects robbed a man shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday as he left a "night club" on Highland Avenue.

The suspects forced the victim to drive to his home in Collierville where "items were taken and residents were forced to withdraw money from their bank ATM," CPD said in a release.

CPD pursued the suspects and were able to take them into custody.

The suspects' ages are two 15 year olds, a 16 year old, and a 17 year old.

None of the victims were injured in the incident.

