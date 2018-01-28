‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ to take place Jan. 31

If you are into space, the moon, and rare phoneme then you are in luck! A ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ will take place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 31. For those living in the lower 48, the best viewing will take place in the west, so book a flight, set your GPS for a nice drive, or just long online, to see this lunar trifecta that will take place in just a few days.

What makes scientist fascinated about this moon? Well, there are three reasons why.

It is the third in a series of “supermoons”, which means the moon is closest to the earth in its orbit (also known as perigee), which makes the moon roughly 14 percent brighter than normal.

This marks the second full moon of the month of January, also called a “blue moon”.

Finally, the super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give those viewing the Super Blue Moon to see a total lunar eclipse. While in earth's shadow, the moon will take a red hew, also known as a “blood moon.”

While the best viewing of this spectacular sight won’t be in the Mid-South, our friends on the West Coast, Alaska, and Hawaii will have a view of totality from start to finish.

According to NASA, viewing here in the central time zone will be a bit better than those on the east coast. The moon will be higher in the western sky as the event starts at 4:51 a.m. when the penumbra or lighter part of the Earth’s shadow touches the moon. Then around 6:15 a.m. the Earth’s reddish shadow will be noticeable on the Moon. Due to the sun rising and pre-dawn lighting, the eclipse will not be as clear to see, then the moon will set right around 7 a.m. The best place to view it here in the central time zone will be high up with a clear sky.

If you miss this lunar eclipse, you will have to wait another year for the next chance to see one in North America. The Jan. 21, 2019 lunar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. and will be a supermoon, but it will not be a blue moon.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.