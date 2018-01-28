Group of Memphis students participate in World Clean Up Campaign

A group of Memphis students was part of an initiative that took place across the globe Sunday.

It's known as the World Clean Up Campaign where 175 countries unite for the world's biggest hunting season on trash.

Sunday morning ASEZ, a global group of Church of God university student volunteers, participated in the Mother's Street Project.

It's all part of the group's pledge to social service, awareness, victim relief, and environmental protection.

"Being a part of this organization, knowing right now simultaneously all over that we are carrying out a movement together, that is really an amazing feeling," said Brian Bazor, ASEZ Church of God volunteer.

Volunteers from all backgrounds joined together for a meeting at Jefferson Davis Park, picking up litter and moving their mission throughout Downtown Memphis.

"The diversity of the university of volunteers shows that our world can unite and make the world a better place," fellow ASEZ Church of God volunteer Nathan Gulcynsky said.

It's just one day of a yearlong movement. And at a time when race relations appear to be strained in this country, the group said they hope to serve as an example of unity.

"It goes beyond race or gender or background. It's just all people sharing the love of God with each other trying to make a positive impact in our communities," Bazor said.

