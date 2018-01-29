Man says he dumped wife in river to 'let nature take its course'

Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.

Phillip and Roberta "Bobby" Snider were visiting Memphis when Bobby went missing. Phillip told police she died in Memphis, but no one was able to locate her body.

Initially, Philip said he and his wife left their Ohio home in early January to visit Graceland. He said it likely would be the last trip because his wife was dying from cancer.

Days later, Phillip admitted he dumped his wife's body in the Tennessee River along Interstate 40, Benton County Sheriff's officials told WBBJ.

“He had placed his wife’s body into two black, large garbage bags, and he cinched them down as tight as they would go, and he got on the river bridge over there,” Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said. “And put her over the bridge when there was no traffic coming.”

Snider told officials he didn't want to see his wife go out that way.

“He felt like he didn’t want her to go like that. He thought that it was much better that he put her into the river and let nature take its course,” Christopher said.

Investigators said a polygraph test revealed Phillip Snider was telling the truth about dumping his wife's body. However, he does not face any charges yet. If Roberta's body is found, he may then face charges.

Investigators have been searching for her body for two weeks and have no plans on giving up.

“When I get with the barge companies, I’m going to ask them to have the riverboat captains, or anybody else who is out on the river, if they would just be watching,” Sheriff Christopher said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.