No. 22 Tennessee rolls past Iowa State 68-45

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Reserve Lamonte Turner scored 20 points, James Daniel III had 16 off the bench and 22nd-ranked Tennessee rolled past Iowa State 68-45 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for its sixth win in seven games.

Admiral Schofield had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Volunteers (15-5), who overcame a horrid start to post their fifth road win of the season.

Tennessee missed 15 of its first 17 shots to fall into a quick early hole. But the Vols soon settled down in their first trip to Hilton Coliseum, closing the first half on a 26-7 run keyed by three 3s from Daniel - who led the nation in scoring in 2015-16 while at Howard.

Tennessee extended its lead to 44-21 on back-to-back 3s from Turner, capping a staggering 39-9 spurt spanning the halves.

Donovan Jackson had 13 points for the Cyclones (11-9), who were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. Senior Hans Brase replaced talented freshman Cam Lard in the starting lineup for the first time. Brase went scoreless while Lard finished with six points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols have five road victories in their first seven tries - a stat the NCAA Tournament selection committee surely will appreciate. They did so with resilience, rallying from their early struggles in a tough venue with one of their best stretches of the season. A 49-31 edge on the boards didn't hurt either.

Iowa State: This was one of the Cyclones' worst performances of the season. As a rebuilding program, a lack of focus can make things get ugly in a hurry - and getting outscored by 30 points in less than 20 minutes is about as ugly as it gets.

UP NEXT

Tennessee hosts LSU on Wednesday.

Iowa State hosts No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday.

