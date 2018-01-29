The Cost of Smoking in Tennessee

If you are into space, the moon, and rare phoneme then you are in luck!More >>
With the economic and societal costs of smoking totaling more than $300 billion a year and rising, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State.More >>
Four teens are in jail after robbing a man and his parents, according to police.More >>
Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.More >>
Mississippians could soon be able to drive through dry counties with booze in the trunk without fear of arrest.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.More >>
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
No charges have been filed at this time but the incident is still under investigation by Rankin County Deputies along with District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Coroner David RuthMore >>
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.More >>
A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.More >>
