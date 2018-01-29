Man charged in NBA star's murder pleads not guilty on all counts

Billy Turner, the man accused of killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, appeared in court again Monday.

Turner pleaded not guilty to all charges, which includes first-degree murder, for the 2010 killing of Wright.

Turner, 46, was arrested on December 5, more than seven years after Wright was found dead.

Turner's attorney John Keith Perry, Jr., entered a plea deal last month on murder charges and asked for more time to defend his client. Days later, Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright, was arrested and charged with the same murder.

Sherra Wright was extradited from California back to Memphis and hired high-profile attorneys Steve Farese, Jr. and Blake Ballin to represent her.

Sherra Wright will be back in court February 26, but the judge in her case said he wanted to see both she and Turner in court.

Turner's next court case is set for March 19.

Tiffany Neely spoke to Perry about his client's case and what to expect moving forward. Here more from them tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.