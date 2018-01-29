Corkys helps feed needy in Puerto Rico

Corky's BBQ is helping feed hungry people in Puerto Rico.

The Memphis barbecue chain sent one of their catering managers, Mike Smith, to Puerto Rico in an effort to help with disaster relief, which meant cooking up some of their BBQ.

Thank you to our very own Mike Smith for his hard work and help with relief work feeding those in need in Puerto Rico. #CorkysGivesBack #PuertoRico #CorkysBBQ pic.twitter.com/7uu8BBOpo4 — Corky's Memphis (@CorkysMemphis) January 29, 2018

The company teamed up with Leading Caterers of America to help provide food for those impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Hurricane Maria hit the coast in September, and much of the island is still without clean water or electricity.

