Group wants Memphis pastor fired for sexual misconduct

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) held a protest against Highpoint Church pastor Andy Savage on Monday morning.

In a statement released Sunday, SNAP said it wants the pastor removed from ministry for what took place between him and Jules Woodson. A small group of SNAP members appeared outside Highpoint Church to promote their message.

Officials of Highpoint Church have not removed Andy Savage from ministry despite the admission by Savage that he initiated sexual activity with Woodson, at the time a 17-year-old youth group member. This was an abuse of his power as an authority figure and should disqualify him from continuing to hold such a position. Participants in this event believe that the failure to act is a direct sign that the Church does not take this type of boundary violation seriously, despite the serious damage it causes. By refusing to act, officials not only dismiss Woodson’s pain, they also discourage other abuse survivors within and without the church from coming forward

Savage admitted to the sexual misconduct with then 17-year-old Woodson 20 years ago while he was a youth pastor in Texas. Savage referred to the misconduct as an 'incident.'

Woodson shared her story with WMC Action News 5 earlier this month after her story caught national attention.

"It's very hard to tell your story. It's very hard to speak up, especially when you feel pressured by the church to be silent," Woodson said.

Highpoint announced that Savage is still on a leave of absence as a lawyer reviews the events. Savage no longer appears on the church's website.

Highpoint takes this situation very seriously. As announced earlier, Andy Savage is on leave of absence from ministry at Highpoint Church. We have engaged Scott Fredricks, a partner with the law firm of Cantey Hanger in Fort Worth, Texas for the purpose of evaluating the church’s actions with respect to Andy Savage’s ministry at Highpoint. Mr. Fredricks is a respected Christian attorney with experience guiding churches and other organizations through similar circumstances. His investigation will include a review of past and current actions of the church and its leadership concerning Andy Savage’s ministry, the impact of those actions, and advising Highpoint as it makes decisions moving forward.

The church said it is also sorry for the pain Woodson suffered and support SNAP's right to protest.

We respect and are thankful for that the rights of people to peacefully protest. We too are very sorry for the pain Ms Woodson has suffered and pray for God’s healing touch.

WMC Action News 5 Kendall Downing will have more on this story tonight at 6.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.