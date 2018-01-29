Memphis Zoo seeks seasonal employees

Seasonal employees are needed at Memphis Zoo.

The zoo is holding a job fair January 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. to help fill its open seasonal positions.

The zoo is looking for outgoing, friendly, customer service oriented employees to operate zoo rides, seasonal exhibits, guest services/parking, and more.

The open positions have start dates ranging from February to June. They run through December.

Anyone interested in working at Memphis Zoo should bring their resume to the zoo's job fair. Candidates are also encouraged to fill out an online application prior to attending.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.