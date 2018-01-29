SCS online registration gets off to smooth start

Shelby County Schools unveiled a bold new plan when it comes to one of its annual traditions.

Shelby County Schools unveiled a bold new plan when it comes to one of its annual traditions.

Shelby County Schools new online only school registration process got off to a successful start.

The new system processed 1,000 transfers without any problems within just five minutes.

This was the first year that all of SCS's registration, including optional schools, was available online. The change eliminated the need for parents to camp out overnight in the cold to get their children into the school of their choice.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.