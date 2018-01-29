Trial date set for man charged in MPD officer’s murder

A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a Memphis police officer in 2015.

Tremaine Wilbourn is charged with murder in the death of MPD officer Sean Bolton.

Officer Bolton was trying to detain Wilbourn during a traffic stop when he was shot.

Monday morning, a judge set his trial for September 10.

Wilbourn has already been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on a separate carjacking charge.

