Trial date set for man charged in MPD officer’s murder - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Trial date set for man charged in MPD officer’s murder

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Tremaine Wilbourn (SOURCE: SCSO) Tremaine Wilbourn (SOURCE: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a Memphis police officer in 2015.

Tremaine Wilbourn is charged with murder in the death of MPD officer Sean Bolton.

Officer Bolton was trying to detain Wilbourn during a traffic stop when he was shot.

Monday morning, a judge set his trial for September 10.

Wilbourn has already been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on a separate carjacking charge.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly