Marshall Co. officials increase rewards to solve 5 unsolved murders

Hubbard, Brown, Moton, and Phillips. A photo for Hooper was not immediately available (Source: submitted)

It was an emotional day for the families of homicide victims in Marshall County.

The families are hoping that a new and larger reward will help bring the killers to justice and make sure that their families can get some closure.

"I think about him every day,” Sandra Bady said. “I miss his voice just everything about him. Trust me."

Bady's son Melvin Brown was murdered on October 26, 2016. His body found shot in the head in an abandoned field. His killer is still out there.

"I'm just hurt, the pain,” Bady said. “I feel bad."

Bady was joined at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department headquarters by Delois Brown, whose son Jamon Moten was one of two victims of a double homicide January 15, 2016. The other victim in that homicide was Will Phillips Jr.

They were also joined by Melvin Hubbard, whose son Devin was murdered in September 2015.

The fifth homicide victim is Mark Hooper, who was killed on July 1, 2016.

"Anyone that has any information, please come forward," Brown said.

The Marshall County Board of Supervisors authorized increasing the reward in each case to $15,000 for information leading to arrests and convictions.

Investigators don't know yet if any of the murders are connected.

Marshall County investigators said if you know anything that could help call Crime Stoppers at 662-551-1450. Your identity can remain anonymous.

