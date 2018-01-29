145 young adults offered job training in Hickory Hill

Young adults learning the details of the new job training course. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Hickory Hill residents met Monday to learn about a new 20 week training class that will prepare 145 young adults for the job force.

New Direction Church is partnering with FedEx and the Community Development Organization to teach the course.

It will include 16 weeks of curriculum and four weeks of working on resume writing and mock interviews.

There will be a job fair during the 20th week with companies ready to hire.

The classes stem from projects created after a tornado tore through Hickory Hill years ago. The damage revealed a need in the community for safe, affordable housing.

Eden Square was born. Building on the success of Eden Square, the new training classes are designed to better the community.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.