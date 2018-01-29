FedEx truck drivers fight human trafficking through new program

Shipping giant FedEx is now doing more than just getting your packages to you on time.

Now, the company is doing what it can to help combat crime.

FedEx drivers are joining an army of eyes and ears on roads all over the country in the fight against human trafficking.

“It's fantastic to have FedEx as a new partner because one, they're an industry leader, they have incredible visibility and two they just have a lot of drivers,” said Kendis Paris, Executive Director of Truckers Against Trafficking.

FedEx is partnering with the group to make an impact nationwide.

Paris said truckers are being used because they're in so many locations at all times.

“Unfortunately, the list is very long,” Paris said. “Human trafficking happens in so many locations. Whether it’s at hotels or motels or truck stops or rest areas or major businesses, casinos, convention centers, drivers unload and load at just about everywhere.”

All FedEx drivers in their freight department will soon be trained to spot signs of human trafficking and learn the proper, effective way to report when someone may be in trouble.

Their ultimate goal is catching sex traffickers.

“That really is the goal to disrupt trafficking networks,” Paris said. “That it's no longer business as usual and with FedEx on board, we are going to exponentially increase this mobilized army.”

FedEx declined to interview Monday but released a statement about this partnership that reads in part:

"By educating our team members on what to watch for and empowering them to take a stand, we are committed to making a difference on this issue and look forward to working with Truckers Against Trafficking."

