Frayser to demolish 10 houses in fight against blight

Frayser has several projects in the works to fight blight and improve the community.

The goal, for now, is tearing down 10 homes in Frayser, but the city is focused on fighting blight all across Memphis.

“I'm glad it’s down so we ain't got to look at it anymore, but it does bring flashbacks,” Frayser resident Shirley Walker said.

Walker watched on as crews demolished a Frayser home Monday.

For Walker, it's not just any home. It was her daughter's home, which was destroyed when heavy storms came through last May.

“When the tree fell down and split the house in half, she was under the tree; the tree was on top of her,” Walker said.

She said her 10-year-old twin granddaughters ended up getting their mom to safety.

It's the first of many demolition projects planned across Shelby County for 2018.

These demolition projects are made possible through a state grant for $10 million, and Shelby County will receive most of those funds.

“We've got five in process right now,” Frayser CDC Executive Director Steve Lockwood said. “We've got permission from the state.”

Lockwood said extra city funding will allow crews to build 10 new homes in Frayser. Since July 2017, the city said it demolished 452 homes.

“This is a start,” Frayser resident Warren Cole said. “I'm happy, I'm elated.”

Cole lives on Nunnalee Avenue and said he and many others have fought for this to be fixed for months.

“These vacant houses, they need to tear it down,” Walker said.

