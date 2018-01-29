1 of 4 teens accused in weekend crime spree will face adult charges

Four teens are in jail after robbing a man and his parents, according to police.

The four suspects appeared in Juvenile Court with their parents. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

One of the four teens accused of a weekend crime spree will be charged as an adult.

The four teens are accused of kidnapping a 28-year-old man and his parents from South Highland Street and then robbing all of them.

Collierville Police Department said two 15-year-old girls, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy used a gun to force the victim to drive them to his parent's house.

Once there, the teens stole guns from the home and made the victim's parents give them $500.

The 17-year-old will face charges as an adult. Meanwhile, two of the other underage suspects are brother and sister.

This is certainly not the norm. And this is not what I would want people to associate with the Highland Strip or with any of the businesses in the university district," Belltower Coffeehouse co-owner Christopher Galbreath said.

"Security One is patrolling around here every day from when we show up to long after we leave, so [it] really surprised me because I've never heard of anything like that happening over here," Belltower Coffeehouse co-owner Micah Dempsey said.

The four suspected criminals all made Juvenile Court appearances Monday with their parents present.

Galbreath and Dempsey said the age of the suspects is particularly discouraging to them, because they are both under the age of 21.

"It's really sad, really really sad. Because Micah and I hear comments all the time about how you guys are so young; you're doing all this stuff. We're very aware of the fact that at a young age you can be doing things that can have a huge impact on your life way down the road," Galbreath said.

