Cousin disputes report 'No Lackin Challenge' hospitalized 17-year-old

According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) held a protest against Highpoint Church pastor Andy Savage on Monday morning.More >>
The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) held a protest against Highpoint Church pastor Andy Savage on Monday morning.More >>
Frayser has several projects in the works to fight blight and improve the community.More >>
Frayser has several projects in the works to fight blight and improve the community.More >>
Shipping giant FedEx is now doing more than just getting your packages to you on time. Now, they’re doing what they can to help combat crime.More >>
Shipping giant FedEx is now doing more than just getting your packages to you on time. Now, they’re doing what they can to help combat crime.More >>
In the wake of a ride share driver being sexually assaulted while on the job, Mid-South attorneys are making sure drivers and riders alike know their rights.More >>
In the wake of a ride share driver being sexually assaulted while on the job, Mid-South attorneys are making sure drivers and riders alike know their rights.More >>
It was an emotional day for the families of homicide victims in Marshall County.More >>
It was an emotional day for the families of homicide victims in Marshall County.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
Among the items Cody W. Booth is accused of taking from Walter Bryant Jr., 78, and Faith Craig, 58,: his military medals and the wedding rings and jewelry from Craig's hands.More >>
Among the items Cody W. Booth is accused of taking from Walter Bryant Jr., 78, and Faith Craig, 58,: his military medals and the wedding rings and jewelry from Craig's hands.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.More >>