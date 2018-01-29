New stats show murders down, violence up in Memphis

There is good news and bad news when it comes to crime in Memphis.

Monday, the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission released preliminary statistics from 2017.

Murders were down 10 percent in Memphis compared to 2016's record and dropped more than 15 percent across the entire county.

However, other types of violent crimes are on the increase.

Aggravated assaults were up 9 percent last year, robberies were up 7 percent across the county, and 8 percent in Memphis.

The biggest increase was auto theft, spiking more than 20 percent, which police say is an important example of why you should never leave your car running.

You can read more in the document below.

