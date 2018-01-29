Memphis Greenspace ordered to keep, preserve Confederate monuments

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest being removed in Dec. 2017 (Source: WMC Action News 5)

On Tuesday, a court ordered the nonprofit that removed Confederate statues from two Memphis parks to keep and preserve the monuments.

A Davidson County Chancellor barred the nonprofit Memphis Greenspace from selling, giving away or moving the statues pending a lawsuit over the statues' removal.

The city removed the statues of Nathan Bedford Forrest, President Jefferson Davis, and the bust of Captain J. Harvey Mathes in December.

City of Memphis officials said they anticipated this matter would be challenged but remain confident that their actions will withstand the challenges.

