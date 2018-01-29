Huey's starts campaign to end illiteracy in Mid-South

Huey's Restaurants are campaigning to improve literacy across the Mid-South.

The campaign is called 86 Illiteracy and it partners with groups like Literacy Mid-South and Memphis Athletic Ministries to improve basic reading schools.

Here's how it works: each month, customers at a different Huey's location will have the chance to add 86 cents on their bill.

The Collierville restaurant raised $575 in October while Germantown raised $2,100 in November.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.