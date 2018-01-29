Whitehaven family unscathed after losing home in fire

A Whitehaven family is homeless after a fast-moving fire engulfed their house.

The fire happened just after 7 p.m. on Frankie Lane off Tulane Road near East Holmes.

Several relatives were inside the house and only had minutes to escape.

"Out of the middle of nowhere, my niece came in and said TT, grandma get out of the house, there's a fire in the back!” one family member said. “And it just exploded, to the point where I had to grab my auntie, she's disabled, she has Down syndrome, I had to grab her out of the bed to get her out of the house. and after that everything is just complete shambles."

Children as young as 2 were inside, but thankfully everyone made it out.

However, the family didn't have any insurance and said they don't know what they will do next.

