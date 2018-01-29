Collierville students score perfect 36 on ACT

Some Collierville High School students are among the best of the best after achieving a perfect ACT score.

CHS announced Monday that senior Joshua Darby and freshman Emily Sun both achieved 36, the highest score possible.

They join Nirmal Bhatt, Anurag Epparla, Ben May, Rachel Shin, Maia Woodard, Richard Li, Akaash Padmanabhe, Nick Hayes, and Kendell Sewell in achieving this rare accomplishment.

CHS said only one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT score a perfect 36.

Congratulations to these students on a job well done!

