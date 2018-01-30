Protests at High Point Church, Job fair at Memphis Zoo, Murder case involves wiretaps

Good Tuesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

The investigation into Andy Savage and Highpoint Church should be wrapped up by the end of next month. The church is expected to start the process of how it protects children within the church. It comes as there were protests yesterday.

There are some 20,000 pages of evidence including audio recordings and wiretaps in the investigation into Sherra Wright and Bill Turner. Both are accused of murdering Former Grizzlies and Tigers star Lorenzen Wright. We'll explain the latest in the case this morning.

The Memphis Zoo will hold a job fair this week in search of seasonal employees. Details this morning on #wmc5.

This morning we now know about some million dollar improvement plans by Shelby County Schools to some elementary schools. The plans largely expand some schools in the area. We'll discuss this morning.

Weather:

It's in the 20s throughout much of the region this morning...We're expecting sunshine today with highs in the mid 40s. Details on the that and when we could see rain later this week. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Man shot in head after new internet challenge goes wrong

Man says he dumped wife in river to 'let nature take its course'

1 of 4 teens accused in weekend crime spree will face adult charges

Cousin disputes report 'No Lackin Challenge' hospitalized 17-year-old

SCS billboard featuring Yo Gotti removed less than 24 hours later



Join us as we get going this morning! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor