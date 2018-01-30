Kate Spade coming to Southaven

Kate Spade is returning to the Mid-South.

The purse, jewelry, and clothing shop will open a new location at Tanger Outlets in Southaven.

There is no official sate for the store to open, but it's currently set for early Spring.

The last Mid-South location at Saddle Creek in Germantown closed in 2015.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.