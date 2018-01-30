Collierville High grad wins Grammy Award

A Collierville High School graduate is a new proud owner of a Grammy Award.

Dwan Hill graduated in 2004 from CHS after two years in band and two in choir.

After graduating, he went on to get a music degree from Belmont University and now works as a musician in Nashville and as the Worship Director at Nashville Life Church.

Hill won his first Grammy on Sunday as songwriter of the top gospel song of the year.

Hill wrote "Never Have to Be Alone," along with Alvin Love III, sung by by CeCe Winans.

