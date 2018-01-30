Helicopter makes hard landing atop Regional One

A medical helicopter is stranded on top of Regional Medical Center after a hard landing this weekend.

Air Evac said the crew had flown in from Jackson, Tennessee, with a patient.

After touching down, the helicopter climbed unexpectedly, rising about five feet off the roof.

The pilot forced the chopper back down, but it damaged the cross tubes on the skids and some of the outside of the helicopter.

No one was injured during the hard landing. Workers are now trying to figure out the best way to move the chopper for repairs.

Officials said it is not impacting patient care.

