Smoke alarm helps family escape fire before roof collapses

A Whitehaven home caught fire Monday night.

The blaze brought out just before 11:30 on Fairfield Road. The family is now without a home.

The large family was able to escape safely, but by the time fire crews arrived, the fire had spread throughout the home and collapsed part of the roof.

The fire was taken under control shortly after midnight, but not before the home was destroyed.

Luckily, there were no injuries thanks to a working smoke alarm in the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

