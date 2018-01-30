MPD still seeks answers in Edge District homicide

Memphis Police Department is still working to solve the homicide case of Jonathan Booker.

Booker was shot and killed in the Edge District in December.

Booker, 25, was a photographer and skateboard enthusiast. His family said he was an innocent bystander and was just walking down the street when shots rang out.

Police said they've received just six tips since the murder, and are desperate for new leads.

Booker's four killers were captured leaving the scene through nearby surveillance footage, but no arrests have been made at this time. More footage exists, but MPD said they only release what they can as to not hinder the investigation.

MPD is looking to answer more questions on the investigation.

