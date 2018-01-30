Business owner defrauds food stamp program for more than $1 million, federal investigators say

Southern Meat Market owner defrauded SNAP program of more than $1 million, according to investigators. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Memphis man defrauded the federal government’s food stamp program for more than a million dollars, according to federal attorneys.

The Department of Justice indicted a man months after raiding his Memphis business, Southern Meat Market.

The indictment states that from January 2015 until April 2017 Guy Randal, 59, illegally bought SNAP benefits at a discount in exchange for cash then redeemed those SNAP benefits at full value.

Investigators said Randal used code words and phrases with his customers to secretly defraud the SNAP program. He also sometimes took a larger dollar amount of his customers' SNAP benefits than the customer agreed to trade for cash.

Randal's illegal transactions totaled $1.2 million.

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit SNAP benefit fraud and theft of government property, one count of SNAP benefit fraud, and one count of theft of government property.

If convicted, Randal could face up to 20 years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

