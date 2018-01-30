Dating app used to lure, carjack men

A Memphis man used a dating app to lure people to his location and then rob them, according to Memphis Police Department.

Carlos Bell is behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators said Bell and two other men used the Plenty of Fish dating app to contact men.

Bell and his conspirators would pose as women interested in finding love. They would then ask the men to meet them along Hanauer Street in South Memphis.

Once the men arrived, Bell and his conspirators would approach the car wearing all black and with their faces covered with bandanas. They would point guns at the victims and demand they give over any cash, cellphones, and the keys to the car.

The final day of their scheme happened January 28. They robbed a man of his car and cellphone, but police were able to use GPS to track the stolen items.

When police found the stolen items, they also found Bell and two other men.

All three were detained and questioned, but police only charged Bell.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.