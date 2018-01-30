Congressman Cohen to boycott President Trump's State of the Union

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) announced Tuesday that he would boycott President Donald Trump's first State of the Union.

Cohen has been a vocal opponent of Trump, even filing papers to impeach the Republican president.

"I believe, as President John F. Kennedy believed, that politics is an honorable profession. The current President is the antithesis of that sensibility: a man who appears determined to tear government down, harm the most vulnerable, benefit the rich and destroy foundational institutions such as the Department of Justice and the FBI. The President is unworthy of the podium, the position and the power," Cohen said in a statement.

Trump's first State of the Union address will begin at 8 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.

