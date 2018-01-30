Police: 571 car break-ins, 495 car thefts in first 28 days of 2018

Memphis Police Department is urging residents to 'stow it, don't show it' after an increase in car crimes in the area.

In the first 28 days of 2018, 495 car thefts have been reported, up 46 percent from the same time in 2017.

Car break-ins are also up from last year with 571 reported since the beginning of the year.

Police said the biggest areas for the thefts are Downtown Memphis during special events, East Memphis, and Hickory Hill. Those areas see the highest concentration of car-related crimes, but MPD warned that they are happening throughout all parts of the city.

