Accused cop killer indicted for second murder

A man charged with killing a Memphis police officer in 2016 now faces an additional murder charge for the same crime spree.

Justin Welch is accused of killing Officer Verdell Smith after shooting three people in Downtown Memphis in June 2016.

One of the shooting victims, Joshua Walton, was in the hospital for more than a year due to his injuries before he died in July 2017. Walton and another man were shot on the patio of Westy's.

Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Welch for first-degree murder in Walton's death.

Welch also faces first-degree murder in the death of Smith, who was run over by Welch in a stolen car after the shootings.

Welch is being held without bond and faces more than a dozen felony counts.

