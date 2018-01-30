MPD: Man says 'You like Trump, right?' before sexually assaulting woman

A man followed a woman in Downtown Memphis, invoked President Donald Trump, and then sexually assaulted the woman, according to Memphis Police Department.

Dedrick Kerr is behind bars accused of sexual battery and assault.

Investigators said he followed his victim down Poplar Avenue after asking her for a lawyer.

"You like Trump, right?" Kerr asked the victim.

He then grabbed her crotch.

"You like being grabbed by the p****, don't you?" Kerr said while sexually assaulting the victim. That quote is a reference to audio recordings from 2005 that were made public during the presidential campaign.

In the recordings, Trump can be heard talking to Billy Bush of Access Hollywood.

"When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything...grab 'em by the p****," Trump said in the recording.

