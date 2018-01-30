Two robberies under investigation in Germantown - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Two robberies under investigation in Germantown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Germantown Police Department is investigating two robberies that occurred Monday afternoon. 

The first robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Cedar Lane. The 79-year-old victim was approached by an armed suspect in his driveway. The man demanded money from the victim. 

The second robbery happened as the 63-year-old victim was jogging near McVay and Riverdale Road. The same armed suspect approached the victim and got away with her cell phone. 

The suspect was spotted getting into a black Honda Accord with a second male suspect that was stolen in a car jacking Sunday. 

Memphis police caught the suspects and recovered the vehicle Monday night. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

If you have any information call Germantown Crime Stoppers at (901) 757-2274.

