Two robberies under investigation in Germantown

Germantown Police Department is investigating two robberies that occurred Monday afternoon.

The first robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Cedar Lane. The 79-year-old victim was approached by an armed suspect in his driveway. The man demanded money from the victim.

The second robbery happened as the 63-year-old victim was jogging near McVay and Riverdale Road. The same armed suspect approached the victim and got away with her cell phone.

The suspect was spotted getting into a black Honda Accord with a second male suspect that was stolen in a car jacking Sunday.

Memphis police caught the suspects and recovered the vehicle Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call Germantown Crime Stoppers at (901) 757-2274.

