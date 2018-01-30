Expecting mother killed; boyfriend in custody

A 26-year-old expecting mother is dead and her boyfriend is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said they arrived at a home on Sparks Street near Perry Road and found Karshmeshia Pipes' body. She was due to give birth to a daughter next week.

Her family members said they last saw her during a baby shower on January 21. They said Pipes' boyfriend had been giving them the runaround, by telling them that Pipes was not home, for the past several days.

Officers have not said how the woman died, but they did say Pipes' boyfriend was in police custody.

