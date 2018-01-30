Woman pushes for change after SUV crashes into her home.

"I just heard this big boom. So I grabbed her to run out the back door," said homeowner Yolonda Hill.

Hill says she and her 4 year old walked outside to a vehicle inside their home Sunday night.

Thankfully Hill and her daughter weren't hurt, but with drivers speeding around the curve near Ball and Norris Roads she doesn't know if they'll ever truly feel safe here.

"A lot of accidents people run up into their yards and people hit the poles here in front of my home," she said.

Hill also says she has to watch out for other children here walking to nearby schools.

She says it's been so bad for so long some of her neighbors have poles in front of their homes as a barrier, and a mound on Hill's property was suppose to do the same.

Now she says something needs to be done to slow down these drivers.

Hill says the problem is that some drivers just don't care, so she'd like to see the city go to the next level.

"There should be speed bumps around here," she said.

She's hoping something can be done soon so she and her daughter can sleep better at night with the sounds of traffic outside.

"Just to hear it now is still traumatizing," said Hill.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.