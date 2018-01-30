Cleveland Flea Market to close after 20 years

A longtime fixture in the Crosstown area is shutting down.

After two decades, the Cleveland Flea Market is set to close its doors on Sunday, February 4.

Annie Hunter has sold her jewelry, wigs, and much more at her booth inside the Cleveland Flea Market since it opened 20 years ago.

"I hate that it's closing because...we don't have another market to go to,” Hunter said.

Hunter said the main the reason she and about 20 other vendors could close is the Crosstown Concourse, the mammoth building that opened last August and sits right across the street.

"That's the main reason we're closing,” Hunter said. “That building over there."

Crosstown Arts is the nonprofit that manages the flea market. In a statement its co-founder Christopher Miner said:

"We operated the market for five years as long as we could, but operating the flea market is not part of Crosstown Arts mission of further cultivating the creative community in Memphis."

Crosstown Arts said those spaces could soon be leased to organizations such as Levitt Shell.

Hunter said even though her business could close Sunday, she's not sad.

"I might as well be happy,” Hunter said. “I've been here 20 years. So ain't got one reason for me not to smile. I've been smiling the whole time."

However, all might not be lost for the vendors. A representative for Crosstown said a possible deal could soon be worked out to move the vendors in another space in Midtown.

