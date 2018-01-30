Stolen car suspect caught after ramming SCSO cruisers

A man driving a stolen car rammed Shelby County deputies before being arrested.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesman Earle Farrell said deputies located a stolen car at Hacks Cross and Misty Meadows Lane. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver rammed the SCSO cruisers.

The driver of the stolen car got out of the car and took off running.

One deputy opened fire on the suspect.

A woman was in the stolen car at the time of the crash. She has minor injuries from the crash. She has been detained.

The man who was driving the car ran off and hid in a nearby apartment complex. Deputies located him and took him into custody.

