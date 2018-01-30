Presidential historian pens book on 'Trump's First Year'

One of the country's best known presidential historians lives in Memphis.

Rhodes College Professor Michael Nelson has just finished a book called Trump's First Year.

He said a lot of research went into the writing the book.

"Really my goal was not to take a side, not to be pro or con Trump, but to help people understand Trump in the broad context of American history," Nelson said.

Tonight at 10, Nelson explains what he learned while researching his book and why he thinks it will help Americans better understand their president and the way politics works.

